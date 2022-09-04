Russia shells 2 Kharkiv districts, injures 2 people.
September 4, 2022 7:38 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that wounded people were hospitalized. As a result of the shelling, two residential buildings and one multi-story building were damaged.
