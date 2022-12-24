Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russia rules out withdrawal from Ukraine by end of 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 2:54 pm
Share

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Dec. 13 that Kyiv needs to accept new territorial “realities,” dismissing a peace proposal by President Volodymyr Zelensky that would include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. 

According to Peskov, these “realities” include Russia’s illegal "annexation" of four Ukrainian regions – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts. 

Russia claims to have annexed these four Ukrainian regions after staging sham referendums. Russia doesn't entirely occupy either of these regions.

Ukraine and the West dismissed Russia's "referendums" as illegal and imposed a round of new sanctions on the country following the announcement. 

Earlier on Nov. 15, Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a virtual speech to G20 leaders. The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety. 

On Dec. 2, the Institute for the Study of War said that Russia would benefit from negotiations with Ukraine and Western countries that include a ceasefire, allowing it to prepare its military for further offensives against Ukraine.

On the same day, the White House also said that "Putin has shown absolutely no inclination to be interested in dialogue of any kind."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK