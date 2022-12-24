Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

White House: Biden has no intentions to talk to Putin for now

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 3, 2022 5:16 am
Share

U.S. President Joe Biden is not planning to speak to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine war as Putin has shown no inclination for dialogue, the White House said on Dec. 2. 

"We're just not at a point now where talks seem to be a fruitful avenue to approach right now," national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"He's got no intentions to talk to Mr. Putin right now. And as he also said, Putin has shown absolutely no inclination to be interested in dialogue of any kind. In fact, quite the contrary," he said. 

Earlier on Dec. 1, during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden said he was ready to talk to Putin "if, in fact, there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war," adding that Putin hadn't done that yet.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK