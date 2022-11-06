Russia kidnaps 34 children from Kherson Oblast

Russian forces took 34 children from the Preobrazhenka village in the Myrne community to Russia’s Anapa, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said, citingValentyna Holovata, the head of the Myrne community military administration.

“The parents were promised that their children would be returned by the end of this week, but then the time of stay was extended again for another week,” Yanushevych said in a Telegram post on Nov. 5.