Russia denies its missiles hit Poland
November 15, 2022 10:46 pm
“No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Nov. 15. The ministry called the reports “deliberate provocation(s) aimed at escalating the situation.” On Nov. 15, explosions were reported in Poland amid Russia’s mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
