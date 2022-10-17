Russia attacks Kyiv with kamikaze drones early on Oct. 17
October 17, 2022 7:37 am
As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram. Several residential buildings were damaged, Klitschko added. There is no information about casualties at the moment.
