Russia attacks Kyiv with kamikaze drones early on Oct. 17

October 17, 2022 7:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram. Several residential buildings were damaged, Klitschko added. There is no information about casualties at the moment.

