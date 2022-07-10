Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 10, 2022 11:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had ordered Ukraine’s army, equipped with Western weapons, to “retake occupied coastal areas which are vital to the country’s economy.” Reznikov added that Ukraine is set to have one million soldiers.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
