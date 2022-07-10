Reznikov: Zelensky had ordered Ukraine’s army to liberate Ukraine's coast.
July 10, 2022 11:07 pm
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had ordered Ukraine’s army, equipped with Western weapons, to “retake occupied coastal areas which are vital to the country’s economy.” Reznikov added that Ukraine is set to have one million soldiers.