Saturday, December 24, 2022

Reznikov: Ukrainian counteroffensive likely to resume when ground freezes

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 11:52 pm
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Dec. 11 that he predicts Ukraine’s military will resume its counteroffensive when the ground freezes, allowing for the easier transfer of equipment. 

He noted that the counteroffensive has slowed due to the rainy weather conditions, which makes the soil wet and hampers movement on the front line. 

Reznikov added that Ukraine aims to “liberate all temporarily occupied territories” and regain its internationally recognized borders. 

“This war is a war of resources, and their (Russia’s) resources are decreasing,” he said.

