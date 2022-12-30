Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, December 30, 2022

Reznikov: Russia could take up to 10 years to restore its military after losses in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 10:36 pm
Share

It will take at least five years or even a decade for Russia to restore its manpower, equipment and missile capacity, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with LB, citing NATO intelligence reports that Russia's military losses are "very significant".

According to Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Russia's stockpiles of missiles are enough for three to four more large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Earlier, Reznikov reported that the Russian army faces a shortage of high-precision weapons, including Iskander ballistic missiles, having used most of its high-precision missile arsenal. According to Ukrainian estimates, Russia still has around 6,980 repurposed S-300 missiles, and a total of 801 air-launched cruise missiles of various types.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate, told BBC on Dec. 29 that Russia's stocks of air, sea-based and land-based missiles range between 13% to 27% compared to pre-war figures.

According to the latest figures published by the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia last lost over 3,000 tanks, 6,000 armored fighting vehicles and 105,000 personnel since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK