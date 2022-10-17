Reznikov meets German Defense Minister in Odesa.
October 1, 2022 11:23 pm
Germany’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht met her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in an unannounced visit on Oct. 1. Lambrecht said that Ukraine will receive several IRIS-T air defense systems promised by Berlin "within the next few days."
