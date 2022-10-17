Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 1, 2022 11:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Germany’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht met her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in an unannounced visit on Oct. 1. Lambrecht said that Ukraine will receive several IRIS-T air defense systems promised by Berlin "within the next few days."

