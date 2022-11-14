Reuters: Zelensky visits liberated Kherson.
November 14, 2022 11:04 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the city of Kherson, according to a Reuters witness. Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian troops on Nov. 11.
