Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Reuters: Washington prepares over $2 billion in military aid, longer-range weapons for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 1:30 am
Share

The U.S. is preparing over $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine, including anticipated longer-range rockets, Reuters reported on Jan. 31, citing two U.S. officials privy to the information.

According to one of the officials, $1.725 billion will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which permits the White House to procure weapons from industry as opposed to existing U.S. stocks.

The USAI funds will be used to purchase a Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), which has a range of 150 kilometers.

The U.S. has reportedly refused Ukraine’s request for the 297-kilometer ATACMS missile.

The aid package is reportedly expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions, and Javelin anti-tank weapons. 

The package is expected to be announced later this week, according to the officials.

Critics argue that allies’ reluctance to supply F-16 fighters and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a major offensive and liberating Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles is also likely to prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

On Jan. 30, the U.S. Transportation Command reported that it is delivering the first shipment of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of the U.S.’ $2.85 billion military aid agreement announced earlier this year.

On Jan. 31, the U.S. Treasury Department said that there is no indication that U.S. funds have been misused in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK