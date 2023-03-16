Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Reuters: US to warn companies against evading Russia sanctions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 6:46 am
Share

The U.S. will directly warn companies against evading U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Feb. 17, according to Reuters. 

There are a few countries in question, according to Adeyemo, including the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Turkey and countries near Russia. 

"We're going to go directly to their companies and make very clear to their companies that you have a choice," Adeyemo said. 

"You can continue to do things that are going to benefit Russia and provide them material support, but then you bear the risk of losing access to the European economy, to the United States economy, to the UK economy - this is your choice," the official was quoted as saying. 

Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, the U.S. has imposed thousands of sanctions against Russian politicians, oligarchs and companies. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK