Reuters: US to warn companies against evading Russia sanctions

The U.S. will directly warn companies against evading U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Feb. 17, according to Reuters.

There are a few countries in question, according to Adeyemo, including the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Turkey and countries near Russia.

"We're going to go directly to their companies and make very clear to their companies that you have a choice," Adeyemo said.

"You can continue to do things that are going to benefit Russia and provide them material support, but then you bear the risk of losing access to the European economy, to the United States economy, to the UK economy - this is your choice," the official was quoted as saying.

Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, the U.S. has imposed thousands of sanctions against Russian politicians, oligarchs and companies.





