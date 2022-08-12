Reuters: Ukraine’s top cyber official attends Black Hat hacker convention in US
This item is part of our running news digest
August 12, 2022 6:58 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Victor Zhora, deputy head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service, attended a Black Hat hacker convention in Las Vegas on Aug. 10, according to Reuters. In his address, he said Ukraine has experienced 1,600 “major cyber incidents” since the invasion — triple the pre-war numbers. Zhora mentioned that the country has been moving its data to European data centers, with Microsoft, Amazon, and Google offering pro-bono cloud services.
Victor Zhora, deputy head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service, attended a Black Hat hacker convention in Las Vegas on Aug. 10, according to Reuters. In his address, he said Ukraine has experienced 1,600 “major cyber incidents” since the invasion — triple the pre-war numbers. Zhora mentioned that the country has been moving its data to European data centers, with Microsoft, Amazon, and Google offering pro-bono cloud services.