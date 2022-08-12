Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalReuters: Ukraine’s top cyber official attends Black Hat hacker convention in US

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 6:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Victor Zhora, deputy head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service, attended a Black Hat hacker convention in Las Vegas on Aug. 10, according to Reuters. In his address, he said Ukraine has experienced 1,600 “major cyber incidents” since the invasion — triple the pre-war numbers. Zhora mentioned that the country has been moving its data to European data centers, with Microsoft, Amazon, and Google offering pro-bono cloud services.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok