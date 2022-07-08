Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 8, 2022 2:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Citing a Ukrainian energy ministry source, Reuters reported that Ukraine is against transferring a gas turbine, which is currently being serviced in Canada, to Russian state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom. Russia claims the turbine is necessary for the supply of natural gas to Germany. “The sanctions forbid the transfer of any equipment related to gas,” says the energy ministry source.

