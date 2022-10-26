Reuters: Putin likely to use UN-backed grain deal to ‘gain leverage’ at G20 summit

An unnamed European diplomat told Reuters that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is “likely to use the possible extension” of the U.N.-backed Black Sea grain deal, which expires on Nov. 19, “to gain leverage and dominate” the Group of 20 summit that will start on Nov. 15 in Bali.



Russia has earlier threatened to withdraw from the grain export agreement, demanding that the UN helps with "allowing the exports of Russian grains and fertilizers." However, the U.S. and Europe did not target Russian grain and fertilizer exports by sanctions imposed due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his team are working on an expanded Black Sea Grain Initiative, a four-month-long agreement between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN.

The deal was signed on July 22 in Istanbul to alleviate a global food crisis over Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports. Since then, over 300 vessels left Ukrainian Black Sea ports with 6.9 million metric tons of grain for Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.