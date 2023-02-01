Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Reuters: Poland aims to reduce training time for Leopard 2 tank crews to 5 weeks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 2:50 am
Poland will try to reduce the time it takes to train Ukrainian soldiers to use Leopard 2 battle tanks to five weeks, reported Reuters. 

Swietoszow, Poland, a village near the German border, one of three Leopard training locations in Europe. The other two sites are located in Germany and Switzerland.

Reuters said the Polish military declined to confirm where the Ukrainian crews would be trained.

“It is possible or even likely that the training of Ukrainian Leopard 2 tank crews will take place in Swietoszow, but other locations cannot be ruled out,” military expert Jakub Pawlowski said, as quoted by Reuters. 

