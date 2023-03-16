Reuters: Momentum shifts in US toward providing Ukraine with long-range missiles, fighter jets

The U.S. is inclining toward sending long-range missiles and fighter jets to Ukraine, Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said, according to Reuters.

McCaul said the Biden administration and the National Security Council have yet to decide “how fast and what weapons” to deliver to Ukraine.

“But I’m seeing increasing momentum towards getting the artillery and planes in,” he said. “And in any event, we can start training the pilots now, so they’re ready.”

According to Reuters, McCaul was part of a congressional delegation that traveled to Kyiv the day following U.S. President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to the capital.

During his visit on Feb. 20, Biden pledged an extra $500 million in aid to Ukraine. The same day, the Pentagon announced the allocation of another military assistance package to Ukraine worth $460 million.

Critics argue that allies’ reluctance to supply F-16 and Typhoon fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

