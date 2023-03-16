Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Defense Department announced the allocation of another military assistance package to Ukraine worth $460 million on Feb. 20.

Earlier on Feb. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged an extra $500 million in aid to Ukraine during his surprise visit to Kyiv.

According to the report, the package will include additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm artillery rounds and 120mm mortar rounds, four air surveillance radars, Javelin anti-armor systems, and nearly 2,000 anti-armor rockets.

The U.S. will also provide Ukraine with four Bradley fighting vehicles, two tactical vehicles to recover equipment, claymore anti-personnel munitions, demolition munitions, night vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies, spare parts, and other field equipment.

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said Washington would allocate an additional $10 million to support the restoration of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which has been massively damaged by Russian attacks.

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until it does so, we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes to strengthen its military on the battlefield so that they will be in the strongest possible position at any future negotiating table,” reads Blinken’s Feb. 20 statement.

The previous security package from the United States worth $2.17 billion was announced on Feb. 3.

The country has committed $29.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, according to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder.



