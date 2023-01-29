Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Reuters: German weapon manufacturer Rheinmetall ready to boost arms production, build HIMARS

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 10:52 am
German arms maker Rheinmetall is ready to increase its production of tanks and artillery munitions, as well as begin manufacturing the U.S.-designed HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, the company’s CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters.

Rheinmetall is reportedly in talks with Lockheed Martin, the U.S. company manufacturing the HIMARS, to kick off their production in Germany.

Since June 2022, Ukraine has operated the high-precision HIMARS system, which has been credited with turning the tide of Russia's invasion with its ability to effortlessly eliminate high-value targets at a range of up to 80 kilometers.

The company can also produce 240,000 rounds of tank ammunition per year, “which is more than the entire world needs,” he said.

Papperger earlier told Bild on Jan. 15 that Rheinmetall couldn’t supply battle tanks to Ukraine before the beginning of 2024.

Rheinmetall currently has 22 Leopard 2 models and 88 Leopard 1 in stock, but repairing and preparing the decommissioned tanks for battle will take “just under a year,” Papperger said.

Rheinmetall still requires government order to fix the tanks because the “costs are several hundred million euros,” and Rheinmetall can’t finance it ahead.

