Reuters: German Defense Minister rejects requests to supply Ukraine with battle tanks.
September 12, 2022 3:14 pm
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht rejected the requests on the ground that "no country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks so far." Most of the tanks sent to Ukraine were Soviet-made. Meanwhile, the U.S. has committed to sending hundreds of M113 armored vehicles to Ukraine.
