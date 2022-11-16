Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Reuters: G20 leaders’ declaration condemns Russia's war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 11:18 am
Share

On the second day of the G20 summit, leaders of all member countries approved a declaration saying they “deplore in the strongest terms” Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to Reuters, the Group of 20 biggest economies' declaration said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.”

According to Al Jazeera, the statement acknowledged “there were other views and different assessments” and said the G20 is “not the forum to resolve security issues.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on the first day of the summit, Nov. 15. The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK