Reuters: G20 leaders’ declaration condemns Russia's war

On the second day of the G20 summit, leaders of all member countries approved a declaration saying they “deplore in the strongest terms” Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to Reuters, the Group of 20 biggest economies' declaration said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.”

According to Al Jazeera, the statement acknowledged “there were other views and different assessments” and said the G20 is “not the forum to resolve security issues.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on the first day of the summit, Nov. 15. The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.