Thursday, December 29, 2022

Retired US commander: ‘ATACMS are exactly what Ukraine needs’.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 8:12 pm
Ben Hodges, a former commander of the U.S. Army Europe, told Politico that Ukraine needs U.S.-made MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) surface-to-surface missiles. 

ATACMS can travel 300 kilometers before precisely striking a target - farther than any of the U.S. weapons that have been supplied to Ukraine so far. 

According to the publication, President Volodymyr Zelensky unsuccessfully asked for ATACMS during his in-person conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Dec. 21. 

Following the meeting, the U.S. said it would supply Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine. 

