Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalReport: Russia earned 93 billion euros from fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of war.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 13, 2022 3:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a report by the Finnish Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the EU imported 61% of the total sum, which is worth approximately 57 billion euros. China, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey are among the largest importers of fossil fuel from Russia. “Fossil fuel exports are a key enabler of Russia’s military buildup and brutal aggression against Ukraine,” the report reads.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok