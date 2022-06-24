Report: Russia earned 93 billion euros from fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of war.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 13, 2022 3:04 pm
According to a report by the Finnish Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the EU imported 61% of the total sum, which is worth approximately 57 billion euros. China, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey are among the largest importers of fossil fuel from Russia. “Fossil fuel exports are a key enabler of Russia’s military buildup and brutal aggression against Ukraine,” the report reads.