Reintegration Ministry: Ukraine returns 25 fallen soldiers.
October 25, 2022 1:06 pm
The transfer of 25 bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers was carried out by Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for missing persons, and law enforcement agencies, according to the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories. The process took place in compliance with the Geneva Convention, the ministry said.
