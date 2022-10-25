Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 25, 2022 1:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The transfer of 25 bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers was carried out by Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for missing persons, and law enforcement agencies, according to the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories. The process took place in compliance with the Geneva Convention, the ministry said. 

