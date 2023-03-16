Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

RFE/RL: Russian propaganda channel inadvertently reveals location of Russian base

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 3:39 pm
A photo was published on a Wagner-linked propaganda channel on Telegram, which ultimately disclosed the whereabouts of a Russian military equipment repair base, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Wagner is a private Russian military campaign heavily involved in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The photo features a captured Ukrainian tank destroyer which the propaganda channel calls "a fresh trophy."

RFE/RL found the original source of the photo and geolocated it at an abandoned mine in the town of Yuvileyne, located near Luhansk. It was originally taken by a 55 year-old Omsk resident who most likely volunteered to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Yuvileyne is located approximately 90 kilometers from the established front line. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

