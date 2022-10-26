Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Putin oversees routine drill of 'massive' nuclear strike

October 26, 2022 4:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the drills watched by Vladimir Putin on Oct. 26 simulated "a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear attack," according to the Moscow Times.

According to the Russian media, two types of nuclear missiles were fired: the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile and the Sineva ballistic missile.

The drill was held in the Barents Sea in the Arctic and the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia under the supervision of Putin from a control room.

Moscow had reportedly informed the United States in advance of the routine drills that take place annually.

