externalPutin claims Russia ready to renew peace talks, repeats demand for sanctions relief.

May 28, 2022 5:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 28. Putin claimed that “the Russian side is open to renewing dialogue with Kyiv” and repeated his demand that the West should lift sanctions to “increase food and fertilized exports." Russia is blocking more than 20 million tons of grain at Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in order to blackmail the West to ease sanctions, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier.

