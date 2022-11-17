Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed 431 children, injured 835 since Feb. 24
November 17, 2022 1:34 am
Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Nov. 16 that the numbers are not final as they don’t include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, Russian forces have damaged 2,719 educational facilities, completely destroying 332 of them, the statement read.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.