Saturday, December 24, 2022

Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian forces shot car with civilians in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 4:20 pm
Russian servicemen shot a car with two civilians inside and ran it over with a tank in Kherson Oblast in March, Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Nov. 28. More than 50 bullet holes were found on the vehicle, according to law enforcement officers.

The people killed by Russian forces will be exhumed from the burial site for examination, the prosecutors added.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the southern city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation. 

On Nov. 19, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin reported that over 700 bodies, most of them civilians, had been found in liberated territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts. 

According to Kostin, Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine had killed 8,311 civilians, including 437 children, and injured more than 11,000.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

