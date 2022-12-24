Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Prosecutor General’s Office records 154 cases of sexual violence by Russian soldiers since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 7:11 pm
The Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 13 that it had recorded 154 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian service members since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24.

Six Russian soldiers were informed of the suspicion over alleged sex crimes, indictments against two soldiers were sent to the court, and one person was convicted, the prosecutors reported.

“New facts of sexual violence related to the conflict are being discovered in the liberated territories. Joint mobile groups of prosecutors, international experts, and psychologists are working there,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

According to the prosecutors, in some occupied area of Kherson Oblast, Russian soldiers had repeatedly been raping a woman for four months, while systematically undressing and torturing another woman.

They added that some of the Ukrainian servicemen’s wives had been kidnapped and tortured by Russian troops during the occupation. 

Ukrainian authorities also recorded more than 30 cases of genital electric torture, which were applied to the local civilian population in the region.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Russian military has committed 51,113 war crimes in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

