Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 11, 2022

externalProsecutor General’s Office: Civilian bodies found in liberated parts of Kherson Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 11, 2022 6:27 pm
Share

Law enforcement has found the remains of three civilians killed during Russia’s occupation of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office on Nov. 11. The bodies, which will be sent for further inspection, reportedly had fractured skulls and were found in a cellar. On Oct. 26, the Reintegration Ministry reported that around 1,000 were exhumed in recently liberated territories.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK