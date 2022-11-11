Prosecutor General’s Office: Civilian bodies found in liberated parts of Kherson Oblast
November 11, 2022 6:27 pm
Law enforcement has found the remains of three civilians killed during Russia’s occupation of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office on Nov. 11. The bodies, which will be sent for further inspection, reportedly had fractured skulls and were found in a cellar. On Oct. 26, the Reintegration Ministry reported that around 1,000 were exhumed in recently liberated territories.
