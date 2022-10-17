Prime Minister: 900 Ukrainian teachers have joined Ukraine's Armed Forces to fight Russia’s aggression since Feb. 24
October 2, 2022 9:50 pm
Speaking during the annual Global Teacher Prize ceremony, Denys Smyhal said that “this is a great example of serving your people.”
According to the prime minister, about 3,000 schools have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of Russia's all-out war, while 1,200 remain in the occupied territories.
Despite the war, "the education process continues because teachers understand the importance of their mission," Smyhal said.
