President’s Office: Electricity restored in liberated Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Nov. 26 that the power will be supplied to the city's critical infrastructure first and then to the residents' houses.

Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on Nov. 11, two days after Russia declared its retreat. Kherson, a city with a pre-war population of nearly 300,000 people, was the only regional capital sacked by Russia.

Soon Russian forces began shelling the city.

Russian forces carried out 17 attacks on the city of Kherson throughout Nov. 24 using artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that seven people were killed and 21 wounded following Russia's attacks on the city.

"Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city," Yanushevych said on Telegram.

Due to Russia's attacks on the recently liberated city, the Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating patients from Kherson hospitals.