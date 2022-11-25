Support us
Friday, November 25, 2022

Ukrainian authorities evacuate hospital patients from Kherson amid Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 4:49 pm
The Ukrainian authorities have started to evacuate patients from hospitals in Kherson due to Russia's attacks on the recently liberated city.

Children undergoing treatment at the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital were transported to Mykolaiv, the oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych, reported on Nov. 25. Psychiatric patients were also evacuated from Kherson, 100 of which will be treated in Odesa until Russian attacks stop, according to the official.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that after Russia’s withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnipro River, where Kherson sits, reports of attacks on liberated Kherson Oblast come “almost every hour.”

On Nov. 24, Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 49 times, killing 10 people, according to Yanushevych.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

