BREAKING: Ukrainian Armed Forces enter Kherson

A Ukrainian tank is seen in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 9, 2022. (Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine's Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11, according to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

"Kherson returns to Ukraine, as the Armed Forces enter the city," its statement reads. "The retreat routes are under the fire control of the Ukrainian army. Every Russian soldier who resists will be destroyed."

For those Russian soldiers who were left behind, "the only chance to avoid death is to immediately surrender," writes the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

At about 12 p.m., Russia's Defense Ministry announced the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River, including from Kherson.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from Kherson on Nov. 9. After Shoigu's order, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, said Ukraine continued the offensive operation in the region in accordance with its initial plan — without any rush.

Zaluzhnyi added that, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 9, Ukraine had recaptured 1,381 square kilometers and liberated over 41 settlements.

About a month ago, on Sept. 30, dictator Vladimir Putin said Russia was annexing Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. This happened after Russia's proxies held sham referendums in the occupied parts of these regions.

Back in September, Putin said Russia would "defend" the territories of the four oblasts it laid claim to against the Ukrainian forces "with all means available."