President's Office: 1 killed in Russian strike on infrastructure facility in liberated Kherson
December 6, 2022 5:35 pm
Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in the liberated southern city of Kherson on Dec. 6, killing at least one person, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.
Emergency services are working at the scene, the official said.
Since Kherson's liberation on Nov. 11, Russian troops have been regularly shelling the city. Only in the past two weeks, 19 civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to local officials.
