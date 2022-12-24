Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

President's Office: 1 killed in Russian strike on infrastructure facility in liberated Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 5:35 pm
Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in the liberated southern city of Kherson on Dec. 6, killing at least one person, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.

Emergency services are working at the scene, the official said.

Since Kherson's liberation on Nov. 11, Russian troops have been regularly shelling the city. Only in the past two weeks, 19 civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to local officials.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

