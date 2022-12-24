Voltage in Kherson power grid collapses due to Russian shelling
December 1, 2022 8:46 am
As a result of Russian forces' constant shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, the voltage in the city's power grids has disappeared, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on Telegram overnight on Dec. 1.
According to Yanushevych, the local energy company Khersonoblenergo is already working on fixing the problem.
