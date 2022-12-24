Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Poll: 85% of Ukrainians believe victory in war with Russia requires liberating all territories, including Crimea and Donbas

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 13, 2022 3:26 pm
According to a recent poll conducted by the Rating Group, 85% of Ukrainians believe that the Ukrainian victory in the war with Russia requires the liberation of all territories, including occupied Crimea and occupied parts of eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Crimea and some parts of Donbas, an industrial region comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, were occupied by Russia in 2014 during the initial invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 9% of Ukrainians said they would consider a victory in liberating territories controlled by Ukraine before the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Only about 5% of respondents are in favor of continuing fighting on Russia’s territory after liberating all of Ukraine.

In November, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) suggested that 88% of Ukrainians “believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country within the EU.”

The KIIS poll noted that 96% of those in favor are “ready to endure financial difficulties” for three to five years should it result in Ukraine becoming a member of the EU.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

