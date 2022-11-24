Support us
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Politico: US concerned Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 7:49 am
U.S. administration officials estimate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may use chemical weapons — including those used in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny — in Ukraine before resorting to a nuclear confrontation with NATO if his troops continue to lose occupied territory. The officials stressed there is no intelligence to suggest such an attack in Ukraine is imminent. 

Six people familiar with the matter including Defense Department officials told Politico on conditions of anonymity that the Biden administration wants to ensure allies are prepared for such an event, "as well as to mobilize new resources and investments in manufacturing of detection systems for when the chemicals are used." 

