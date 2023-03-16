Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Police: 2 people still missing after March 2 Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 7:08 pm
Two people – a woman and a man – are still missing three days after a Russian missile strike hit a five-story residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported on March 6, citing the regional police department.

At least thirteen people were confirmed dead after the midnight strike on March 2.

In the days after the strike, understood to have been carried out by a Russian S-300 air defense missile, first responders resuced a total of eleven people alive from the rubble.

Four cats and one dog were also rescued, according to the State Emergency Service.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
