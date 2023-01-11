Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Police: Over 2,300 collaboration cases have been opened since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 11, 2023 3:50 am
Mariana Reva, a spokeswoman of the National Police of Ukraine, said they have opened 2,300 criminal proceedings related to charges of collaboration.

"Collaboration cases are ranging from supporting the enemy in social networks, justifying aggression, and ending with holding positions under the occupation authorities," Reva said on air. "The police track all those cases and investigate them." 

According to data recently released by the General Prosecutor’s office, the government has opened more than 18,000 cases related to “crimes against national security,” which include treason, sabotage, “assistance to the aggressor state,” and “encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.”

