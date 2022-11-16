Support us
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Police: Death toll of Russia's Nov. 15 missile strike grows to 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 1:41 pm
Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Nebytov said that a Russian missile strike killed a woman in Plesetske village, 45 kilometers southwest of Kyiv, on Nov. 15.

The woman was hit by missile parts at the cemetery while visiting her husband’s grave.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, the Nov. 15 attack also struck two residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, killing an elderly woman.

Russia launched 90 missiles at targets across Ukraine on Nov. 15, according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, and 70 of them were intercepted by air defense. The strikes hit 15 infrastructure sites across the country.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
