Police chief: Russians mined police department building in Kherson, Ukraine forced to destroy the premises
November 16, 2022 10:59 pm
Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said on Nov. 16 that Russian troops heavily mined the regional police headquarters in Kherson Oblast, forcing Ukraine to detonate the building.
He added that “it was impossible to avoid the explosion” but there were no casualties.
Ukraine’s efforts to demine liberated territories in the southern region continue. Klymenko said that the police sappers have already surveyed more than 400 hectares of liberated territories in Kherson Oblast, during which they detected more than 4,000 explosive items.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.