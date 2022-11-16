Police chief: Russians mined police department building in Kherson, Ukraine forced to destroy the premises

Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said on Nov. 16 that Russian troops heavily mined the regional police headquarters in Kherson Oblast, forcing Ukraine to detonate the building.

He added that “it was impossible to avoid the explosion” but there were no casualties.

Ukraine’s efforts to demine liberated territories in the southern region continue. Klymenko said that the police sappers have already surveyed more than 400 hectares of liberated territories in Kherson Oblast, during which they detected more than 4,000 explosive items.