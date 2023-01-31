Poland denies discussing delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

Poland is not discussing giving its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz wrote on Twitter.

Critics argue that allies' reluctance to supply F-16 fighters and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a major offensive and liberating Ukrainian territory.

Skurkiewicz' tweet was a response to another tweet claiming that, if Poland hands Ukraine any of its American-made F-16s, it will be disarming itself.

Discussions have swirled around the possibility that Poland may provide military planes to Ukraine, along with tanks.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that providing fighters like F-16 or other planes can only be possible in close coordination with other NATO allies.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 30 that he wouldn't send American fighter jets to Ukraine.



