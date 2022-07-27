Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalPodolyak: Ukraine to sign a grain passage agreement with Turkey, UN, not Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 22, 2022 3:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President's Office, Ukraine will only sign an agreement with Turkey and the United Nations regarding the passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Russia will sign a “minor agreement” with both parties. Podolyak added that Russian ships won't escort Ukrainian grain. Russia has been blocking the passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since February, prompting a global food crisis.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok