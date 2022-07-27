Podolyak: Ukraine to sign a grain passage agreement with Turkey, UN, not Russia.
July 22, 2022 3:54 pm
According to Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President's Office, Ukraine will only sign an agreement with Turkey and the United Nations regarding the passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Russia will sign a “minor agreement” with both parties. Podolyak added that Russian ships won't escort Ukrainian grain. Russia has been blocking the passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since February, prompting a global food crisis.