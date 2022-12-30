Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, December 30, 2022

PM Shmyhal: Ukraine secures food supplies for 2023, receives over $31 billion financial support

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 8:05 pm
Despite “the most difficult sowing season in the history of Ukraine”, farmers managed to harvest 60 million tons of crops ensuring food stocks for the next year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a cabinet meeting on Dec. 30.

He added that thanks to the Black Sea Grain grain deal, which enabled Ukraine to export grain via the previously-blockaded Black Sea, 15 million tons of food products were exported through the UN-backed deal since August. 

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has received more than $31 billion in aid from its partners since Russia’a full-scale invasion, ensuring stable payment of pensions, as well as salaries for medical workers, teachers, and other state employees.

“Battles are won by armies, and wars by economies. We were able to maintain stability in the financial, banking and economic sectors,” he said.Shmygal added that the year 2022 will be remembered as a "symbol of the struggle and resilience of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

