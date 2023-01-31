Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

PM: Greece won't send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 11:59 pm
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that his country would not send its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine because "they are absolutely necessary for (Greece's) defense posture."  

He added that Greece had already sent armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Mitsokatis' position contrasts with those of the U.S., U.K., Germany, Poland, Canada, Spain, Norway, and the Netherlands. All of them have either committed to sending Western-made tanks to Ukraine or are considering this. 

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Mitsotakis also slammed Turkey for "sitting on the fence" concerning the ongoing war. 

He criticized Ankara for not imposing sanctions on Moscow and refusing to ratify the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

Mitsotakis claimed that Turkey's position frustrated lots of NATO members and that it is profiting from its special economic relationship with Russia.

Turkey has been blocking the accession of Finland and Sweden, especially after a right-wing politician burned a Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden on Jan. 21. 

Finland claimed that the burning may have been orchestrated by Russia for that exact purpose. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
