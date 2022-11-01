Pentagon concerned Russia may buy high-tech missiles from Iran

U.S. Defense Department spokesman Partick Ryder said on Nov. 1 that Washington is concerned that Russia may buy high-tech missile weapons from Iran.

“We know that Iran has provided drones to Russia, and we would expect that it will most likely ask for more. We are indeed concerned that Russia may also seek to obtain additional high-tech missile weapons from Iran, such as surface-to-surface missiles, for use in Ukraine,” Ryder said.

If the U.S. sees Russia using such weapons in Ukraine, it “will definitely take all measures to give it publicity,” he added.

Earlier on Nov. 1, CNN reported, citing unnamed Western officials, that Iran was preparing to send around 1,000 additional weapons to Russia, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and about 400 kamikaze drones.

On Oct. 31, a senior Pentagon official said the U.S. didn’t have any confirmation of Iran sending ballistic missiles to Russia for its use in Ukraine in the next month.

