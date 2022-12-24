Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Pentagon awards Raytheon $1.2 billion contract for NASAMS for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 2:59 am
The U.S. Army on Nov. 30 awarded a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a statement published online.

Ukraine received its first two NASAMS air defense systems in early November, which are already being used on the battlefield. In total, the U.S. has approved sending eight NASAMS to Ukraine to help defend the country from Russian missile and drone attacks. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

